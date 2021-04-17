'2 drug peddlers arrested in Handwara'

Two drug peddlers were arrested along with 1 kg heroin in Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said Saturday.

A Police official said that acting on a tipoff about the movement of drug peddlers, a checkpoint was established at DanadKadalTulwari in Langate.

During checking, Police party intercepted two persons who were onboard in a vehicle (JK09/0504).

“Upon checking of the vehicle, 1 kg of Heroin was recovered. Both the persons have been arrested and the vehicle they were travelling in seized,” he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Javid Ahmad Khan of GundChubutra and Muhammad YousfBhat of Pingroo.