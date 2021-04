Two drug peddlers were arrested in Sopore on Saturday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on a specific information, Police placed a checkpoint at Kupwara crossing and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Tariq Ahmad Ganie of BohriporaSopore and Mukhtar Ahmad Parray of SaidporaSopore and recovered 19 gm of Heroine from their possession.

In this regard, a case under FIR No 87/2021 under the relevant sections of NDPS was registered at Police Station Sopore.