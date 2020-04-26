2 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore: Police

Police on Sunday said it arrested two drug peddlers from Sopore town of north Kashmir and recovered psychotropic substance from their possession.

A statement said officers at a checkpoint at main chowk Sopore intercepted a vehicle (Registration no JK05G-1730), with two persons on board, identified as Rohit Bashir and Danish Javaid – both residents of Rawathpora- Delina, Baramulla.

“During search of the vehicle huge quantity of psychotropic substances were recovered from their possession. The duo was arrested and shifted to police station Sopore. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” said the statement.

A case (FIR No 85/2020) was registered in police station Sopore and further investigation into the matter was in progress, said the statement.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” said the statement. “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace as reiterated in our community meetings.”