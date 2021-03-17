2 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Two drug peddlers were arrested in Kulgam after contraband substance was recovered from their possession, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the officers at a checkpoint established near J&K Bank Wanpoh intercepted two suspicious persons identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat of Wanpoh and Akabir Ali of SatraKanwara Assam.

It said that during checking, 5 kg charas was recovered from their possession.

A case under FIR No 49/2021 under the relevant sections of law was registered against them at Police Station Qazigund.