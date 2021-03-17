Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 1:08 AM

2 drug peddlers arrested: Police

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 1:08 AM
Representational Pic

Two drug peddlers were arrested in Kulgam after contraband substance was recovered from their possession, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the officers at a checkpoint established near J&K Bank Wanpoh intercepted two suspicious persons identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat of Wanpoh and Akabir Ali of SatraKanwara Assam.

Trending News

Lt Gen Raju to be new DGMO

Protests against Rizvi's move continue in Sopore

Representational Photo

JKTDC retirees stage protest, demand release of COLA arrears

It said that during checking, 5 kg charas was recovered from their possession.

A case under FIR No 49/2021 under the relevant sections of law was registered against them at Police Station Qazigund.

Related News