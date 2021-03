Two drug peddlers were arrested and contraband substances from their possession in Anantnag and Handwara, Police said Tuesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on specific information, Police raided the house of one Siraj Din Shah of Shangus Anantnag and during search recovered 67 kg grinded cannabis.

Police also arrested Amir Reyaz Bhat resident of Kralgund at Handwara after recovering 30 gm brown sugar from his possession.