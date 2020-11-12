2 drug peddlers held, contraband substance recovered: Police

Police on Thursday said it arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A statement said officers while patrolling at Malkha Chowk Nowhatta signalled a person riding a bike (Registration No JK01U-8310) to stop. “He tried to escape from the spot but was tactfully nabbed by the patrolling party. He has been identified as Muhammad Sharief Dar of Miskeen Bagh. During checking, officers were able to recover 225 gm of Charas concealed in polythene from their possession,” the statement said.

Similarly, the statement said, officers at a checkpoint at Khwaja Bazar Chowk intercepted one passenger auto (Registration No JK01G-4383) driven by Fayaz Ahmad Lone of Bota Kadal Lalbazar.

“During checking, officers were able to recover 185 banned tablets/capsules from his possession,” said the statement.

It said both the drug peddlers were arrested and shifted to police station Nowhatta. “The vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized,” said the statement.