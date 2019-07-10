2 drug peddlers held in Sopore, 1 in Kanga: Police

Police Wednesday said it arrested two notorious drug peddlers on Sopore outskirts.
A police official said on a reliable information regarding distribution/supply of drugs by peddlers among vulnerable section of society, a team of police post Warpora established a naka at Warpora-Sopore crossing and apprehended two drug peddlers.
The official identified them as Abdul Hamid Mir and Bilal Ahmad Chopan , both residents of Janwara Sopore. “Some packets of charas were recovered from their possession,” the police official said.
A case FIR 190/2019 U/S 8/20, NDPS Act was registered in police station Sopore and investigation taken up.
Meanwhile, police said it arrested a drug peddler in Kangan area of Ganderbal district. A police official said a naka was laid by a team from police station Kangan headed by SHO Sajad Khanday, along Srinagar-Leh highway at Chinnar Kangan.
Police said they intercepted a person, Nawab Khan of Wangat Kangan and during his checking 150 gram of charas was recovered from his possession.
In this regard case FIR 39/2019 U/S 8/20 NDPS ACT stands registered in Police Station Kangan and investigation taken up.