2 drug peddlers held: Police

Police on Wednesday said it arrested two drug peddlers and recovered psychotropic substance from their possession.

A statement said officers at a checkpoint established at Parimpora Bye-pass opposite Fruit Mandi intercepted two persons riding on a Scooty (Registration No JKO1T-0630), carrying five cardboard boxes.

“They have been identified as Moin Ahmad Shah of Hilalabad Qamarwari and Muzaffar Ahmad Lisoo of Rampora Chattabal, at present Hamdania Colony Bemina. During checking, officers were able to recover 500 bottles of Codeine Phosphate concealed in the cardboard boxes which they were carrying on the Scooty,” said the statement. “They have been arrested and shifted to police station Parimpora where they remain in custody.”

The statement said a case (FIR No 208/2020) was registered in police station Parimpora and investigation initiated.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that both the accused drug peddlers were carrying this huge quantity of psychotropic substance for smuggling in the general area of Srinagar city,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, police said it arrested five gamblers here and seized stake money from their possession.

A separate statement said a police party from police station Sadder raided the gambling site at Bulbul Bagh Bund following an input about gambling activities and apprehended the five gamblers.

“Officers seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 48,310 from the gamblers. They have been arrested and shifted to police station Sadder where they remain in custody,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No 236/2020) was registered in police station Sadder and investigation initiated.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” said the statement.