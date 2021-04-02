2 drug peddlers in Awantipora

Police in Awantipora have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

In a statement the police said that the “officers from Police Station Awantipora at a checkpoint established at Kaigam Crossing intercepted a vehicle Maruti 800 bearing registration number JK05D-5197 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Irfan Rafiq Sheikh son of Mohammad Rafiq Sheikh resident of Kakarhama Old Town Baramulla and Mudasir Ahmad Bhat son f Ghulam Mohammad Bhat resident of Mir Sahab Mohalla Old Town Baramulla. During checking, officers were able to recover 1.4Kgs of Charas from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 38/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation has been initiated.