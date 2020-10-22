2 employees suspended

General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday placed under suspension two employees pending enquiry into their conduct.

“Pending enquiry into their conduct, the two officers have been placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (classification, control and appeal) Rules, 1956,” said an order.

The two employees include senior assistant of J&K Secretariat (subordinate) service, Sheikh Javid, then posted in gazetted section of Health and Medical Education Department (now attached in GAD) and basic health worker, Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, Sudesh Kumar (then Class-IV employee, legal section).