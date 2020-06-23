Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 1:57 AM

2 girls, cousins, end life by consuming poison

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 1:57 AM

In a shocking incident two young girls, who were cousin, commit suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Mawar area of Kupwara district on Tuesday, said police.

A police official said the girls were shifted to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Trending News
Representational Pic

'Administrative inertia new normal in J&K'

JKAP expresses solidarity with Hajj aspirants

Decision to station Move offices in Jammu divisive: CPI (M)

J&K polls to be held in 2021: BJP's Koul

The official said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation has been started.

“The autopsy of the deceased has been conducted. We are looking into the cause of death,” the official said.

Related News