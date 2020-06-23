2 girls, cousins, end life by consuming poison

In a shocking incident two young girls, who were cousin, commit suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Mawar area of Kupwara district on Tuesday, said police.

A police official said the girls were shifted to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The official said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation has been started.

“The autopsy of the deceased has been conducted. We are looking into the cause of death,” the official said.