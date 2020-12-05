2 Govt employees suspended for poll campaigning

The authorities on Saturday placed under suspension two government employees in Kupwara for participating in election-related rallies and political meetings in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A senior official said that an employee of Health department GhulamMohiuddin Sheikh of ZabbMagamHandwara was found campaigning in favour of his son who is contesting DDC polls as an independent candidate from Nutnussa constituency in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

He said that the inquiry report sought from Superintendent of Police Handwara confirmed that Sheikh was involved in election campaigning and had also filed nominations as an independent candidate but it was rejected as he was a government employee.

The official said that the government employee was still openly campaigning for his son, a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct and deserved punitive action warranted under the law.

Sheikh, who is presently working as Basic Health worker Medical Block Zachaldara has been attached with the Assistant Commissioner Development, Kupwara with immediate effect, who would conduct the inquiry into the matter and furnish a detailed report within 15 days.

Another employee working as a Microbiologist at PHE Sub Division Sogam, Reyaz Ahmad Tantary was also suspended on Saturday following a complaint filed with the Governor’s Grievance Cell J&K regarding his participation in election-related rallies and political meetings.

He has been attached with the Accounts Officer of the Deputy Commissioner’s office who would conduct the inquiry into the matter and furnish a detailed report within 15 days.