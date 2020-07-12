2 grenades lobbed at Charsoo Awantipora

Police on Sunday said that militants lobbed two grenades on the security forces near Sail Charsoo on National Highway.

“The grenades however did not explode. The Bomb Disposal Squad was called in and both the grenades were picked up safely by the Bomb Disposal Squad after following security drill,” said police spokesman in a statement.

A case FIR number 90/2020 U/S 307 IPC, 16,18,20 ULAP Act & Section 3 of Explosive Substance Act has been registered at police station Awantipora .

“During the course of investigation it came to fore that two persons were riding a white colour Apache bike who actually had lobbed grenades and were driving very fast. The area was cordoned immediately and during the search of the village Sail, the suspected white colour Apache bike was traced at about 100 meters away from the place of incident.”