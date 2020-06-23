Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 1:59 AM

2 houses damaged in Tangmarg blaze

Two residential houses were damaged in a fire incident in Rawathpora area of Tangmarg in Baramulla district.

A report said the residential houses were damaged in the ablaze in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

The locals from the area said due to bad condition of road it took much time for fire tenders to reach the spot.

They have to the appealed the district administration to compensate the affected families.

