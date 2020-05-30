2 houses gutted in Uri blaze

Two residential houses were gutted in a fire incident in Uri town of this district on Saturday.

A police official said the fire started from one of the house on Saturday morning at SokadGawalta village in Uri and soon engulfed a nearby house.

He said a fire tender was rushed to the spot and after hectic efforts the fire was brought under control.

However, both the houses were damaged completely in the fire incident, the official said.

The gutted houses belonged to Abdul Majeed and KhadamHussain. The cause of fire is believed to be leakage in a gas cylinder in one of the gutted house.