Kashmir, Today's Paper
Nowshera,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 2:55 AM

2 injured in Jammu-Rajouri highway mishap

Representational Image
Two persons, hailing from Bakerwal community, got injured in a road accident that took place at Thalka in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district on Saturday.

Police said that the accident took place when a motorcycle, bearing registration number JK 11E 2060, collided with a tipper, bearing registration number JK02BN 1788, at Thalka on Jammu-Rajouri highway.

Two motorcyclists got injured in the accident, said police, adding that the duo were shifted to Nowshera hospital and then were referred to the Government Medical College Jammu.

The injured have been identified as Mohammed Araf, son of Mohammed Zubair and Mohammed Safeer, son of Mohammed Sadeeq.

Police said to have registered a case under relevant sections of law in Nowshera police station.

