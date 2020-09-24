2 killed, 11 injured in Kupwara road accidents

Two civilians were killed while persons including three soldiers were injured in two separate road accidents in this district on Thursday.

One labourer was killed while seven persons including three soldiers were injured when an army vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident Badi Behak village.

The police official identified the deceased labourer as Daulat Hussain while as the injured soldiers were identified as Subedar NS Nimbalkar, Havildar SP Sanap and Sepoy Sule Chandrakant – all three belonging to 216 Med Regiment. The injured labourers were identified as Naveed Ahmad Khan, Javaid Ahmad Khan, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan and Irshad Ahmad Katariya.

The official said the injured were rushed to Sub-District Hospital Kralpora wherefrom they were referred to District Hospital Handwara for advanced treatment. Police have registered a case (FIR No 96/2020) and started investigations.

In another road accident, a 25-year-old youth was killed and two other persons were injured after a tractor they were travelling in fell in a culvert in Thayan Kalaroose area of Lolab this morning.

A police official identified the deceased as Farooq Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Qadir Mir of Thayan Kalaroose. The injured have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Bashir Ahmad Mir.

Another road accident took place in Kulangam area of Handwara when an i20 car hit a 9-year-old girl, identified as Humaira Jan, daughter of Fayaz Ahmad War of Kulangam Handwara.

In yet another road accident, a 19-year-old boy was critically injured after his bike (Registration No PB08CE 8821) skidded of the road in Vilagam village. The injured has been identified as Asif Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Ashraf Bhat of Dingree, Vilgam.