2 KU professors, 3 from Jammu in panel for BGSBU VC's post

Two professors from the University of Kashmir (KU) and three from Jammu including one from SKUAST-Jammu are in the panel of candidates submitted to the Chancellor for appointment of Vice Chancellor (VC) Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri.

The search committee submitted the panel of candidates to the Chancellor in October last week for his approval to the appointment of the new VC for BGSBU, Rajouri.

“The Chancellor is likely to approve a name for the appointment of the new VC for the university after the move offices open in Jammu,” an official said.

The search committee held interaction with the 18 shortlisted candidates on October 20.

The four-member search committee is headed by KU VC, Prof Talat Ahmad.

The five-year tenure of the former BGSBU VC, Prof Javaid Mussarat ended in October.

Following this, the government appointed VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) as the acting VC for BGSBU.

Meanwhile, the official said two KU professors and three from Jammu region including two from Jammu University and one professor from SKUAST-Jammu were in the panel.

“The Chancellor will probably seek the CID clearance and clearance from Anti-Corruption Bureau before finalising any name for VC’s appointment,” the official said.

He said the former Chancellor had started a trend of holding interaction with the panel of candidates before finalising a name for appointment.

“However, that interaction is not required to approve the appointment but the clearance from various agencies is a must before making an appointment,” the official said.