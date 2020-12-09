2 KU professors frontrunners for VC post in BGSBU

Two professors of the University of Kashmir (KU) are the frontrunners for the post of Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, sources said.

As already reported by Greater Kashmir, the search committee had submitted a panel of five candidates in October to the Chancellor for his approval to the appointment of VC BGSBU, Rajouri.

Those who were in the panel included two professors from KU, two from Jammu University, and one from SKUAST-Jammu.

A top official said that the Chancellor held interactions with all the five candidates and sought their vigilance clearance from departments concerned.

“The interaction was held around two weeks ago and two professors from KU are frontrunners for the post,” the official said.

The 4-member search committee constituted by government is headed by VC Kashmir University Prof Talat Ahmad.

The five-year tenure of the former VC BGSBU Prof. JavaidMussarat ended in the last week of October. Following this, the government appointed VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) as acting VC for the BGSBU.

Meanwhile, the official said the appointment of the VC BGSBU will be made by the Chancellor after the Model Code of Conduct will be over.

The MCC was imposed in November in view of the ongoing DDC elections, Panchayat by-polls and will remain in place till December 22. “We are hopeful that the order for appointment of new VC will be issued in December last week,” the official said.

Besides BGSBU, the process for appointment of new VC for Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir and Cluster University Srinagar and Jammu is also under process.