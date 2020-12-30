2 Langate villages show no signs of development

In Kunnel village of Langate assembly constituency in north Kashmir, electricity wires hang over poplars trees and in absence of potable water, women fetch water from tube wells for drinking purpose.

A road dotted with potholes welcomes one to the village, just 10 km from the Baramulla-Kupwara highway.

According to the residents, the village has been a victim to “official apathy” in terms of development.

The residents here have dug tube-wells to overcome the dearth of drinking water facility as the government has failed to provide tap water to the villagers.

The situation depicts the dismal performance of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department in catering to the area.

The locals lambasted the PHE department for not making a water supply scheme functional despite launching it in 2006.

“We crave for clean and hygienic drinking water but no one in power corridors pays attention to our miseries,” they said.

The indifferent attitude of the government towards the village is visible with the lack of proper drainage and sanitation facilities.

“The government has even failed to provide us basic amenities,” locals said pointing at the condition of the inner link road connecting the village to the main highway.

Besides drinking water facilities, the village lacks electric poles and the low tension and high tension lines dangle over from the branches of trees.

“It seems our village has been removed from the developmental map,” locals said.

The low-lying electric wires which remain hung over poplar trees or broken wooden poles have posed a risk to the lives of the residents.

Locals said they contribute out of their own pockets to repair the transformer in case it gets damaged.

“Every household contributes some amount to hire a vehicle and lift the damaged transfer to get it repaired at the workshop of the Power Development Department,” they said.

“If we wait for the department to depute a vehicle, our transformer will never be lifted from this place and this village will have to live in darkness,” a resident said.

KunnelPayeen village is not the only village which has been neglected by the authorities though. Tangwara village of the same constituency has also witnessed the “official neglect”.

The village too does not boast of a drainage facility and proper link roads to connect it to the highway. Over the years, the Roads and Buildings department has not done black topping of the link road to the village.

The low-lying electric wires in this village too dangle over the poplars or broken wooden poles, leaving residents at risk.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara, Nazir Ahmad acknowledged said the residents should submit a joint representation to the administration to highlight their issues.

“We understand people of the area must be facing problems on various fronts but they should take up the issue with the administration,” he said.