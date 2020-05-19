Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 10:57 PM

2 last COVID patients recover in Ladakh

Representational Pic
With the last two positive cases of COVID19 recovering in Ladakh, there is no active case in the UT now, officials said.

A health official in Leh told the Greater Kashmir that the last two COVID positive patients were discharged from hospital after testing negative for the infection.

“No active cases in Ladakh now,” tweeted commissioner Secretary Health, RigzinSamphel.

The Ladakh UT, which has a population of 2.74 lakhs, was one of the first few regions in India to report a positive coronavirus case. The first two positive cases in the UT were reported on March 7 with both the patients having travel history to Iran.

A total number of 42 positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh including Leh and Kargil districts.

