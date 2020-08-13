2 LeT hideouts busted, destroyed in Pulwama: Police

Police on Thursday claimed to have busted and destroyed two hideouts of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Barsoo area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Awantipora Tahir Saleem, the police, army’s 50 RR and 130 BN CRPF launched a search operation during the last night in the forest area of Barsoo following a credible input about the presence of LeT militants.

“During the search operation which started in early morning hours, two militant hideouts were busted and destroyed. The incriminating material, a huge cache of explosives and ammunition was recovered during the search operation” he said.

Police have recovered 1918 AK rounds, two hand grenades, UBGL thrower, 4 UBGL grenades besides ammonium nitrate, gelatin sticks, crude pipe bomb and code sheets, said the spokesman.

A case vide FIR number 106/2020, under sections 18, 20, 23 ULAP, 4 Explosive substance Act, 7/25 Arms Act stands registered at police station Awantipora, he added.