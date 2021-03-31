2 LeT militant associates arrested: Police

Two militant associates linked with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were arrested and incriminating material recovered from their possession, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on a specific inputs, Police in Budgam along with 53 RR of the Army and 43 Bn of CRPF apprehended two militant associates of LeT in a joint operation at LalooSheshgari, Hyderpora.

Police identified the two as Aquib Ahmad Wani of LalooSheshgari, Hyderpora and AadilManzoor Mir of Nadirgund, Humhama.

The Police statement said that during preliminary investigation it was revealed that the two were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active militants of LeT in Hyderpora and Humhama areas of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

It said that in this regard, a case under FIR No 68/2021 under the relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam.