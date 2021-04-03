Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 4, 2021, 12:10 AM

2 LeT OGWs arrested: Police

Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 4, 2021, 12:10 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant outfit were arrested, Police said Saturday.

Police said that they had also solved the grenade-throwing case.

Trending News

Principal Secy to LG takes stock of Amarnath yatra preparations

'Apni Party for alleviating grievances of people'

Govt clueless on COVID-19 resurgence: NC MPs

JKCSF demands closure of schools, tourist gardens

A Police official said that on 12the December 2020 unknown militants threw a hand grenade toward a Police Post Bus Stand which missed the intended target and exploded outside the gate of the Police Post, resulting in injuries to three civilians.

A case under FIR No 349/2020 was registered at Police Station Sopore into the incident.

The Police official said that during the course of investigation two suspects Muhammad Asif Najar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Najar of Noor Bagh Sopore and Sahil Rashid Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid Bhat of Green Town Sopore were apprehended.

Latest News

Style and Streax unisex salon opens at Parraypora

Art station inaugurated at Jawahar Nagar

Representational Photo

4 schools closed as students, teachers test positive in north Kashmir

GK EXCLUSIVE | Kashmir's unique socio-cultural influence gives a thought process to sub-continent: Kerala Governor

He said that during questioning they confessed that they are working for LeT as OGWs and had thrown the grenade at the Police Post Bus Stand on the directions of LeT outfit.

The Police official said that the duo also confessed of having a desire to join the militant ranks but before that a hand grenade was handed over to them with the directions to throw it at Police establishment in Sopore area.

Related News