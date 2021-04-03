2 LeT OGWs arrested: Police

Two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant outfit were arrested, Police said Saturday.

Police said that they had also solved the grenade-throwing case.

A Police official said that on 12the December 2020 unknown militants threw a hand grenade toward a Police Post Bus Stand which missed the intended target and exploded outside the gate of the Police Post, resulting in injuries to three civilians.

A case under FIR No 349/2020 was registered at Police Station Sopore into the incident.

The Police official said that during the course of investigation two suspects Muhammad Asif Najar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Najar of Noor Bagh Sopore and Sahil Rashid Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid Bhat of Green Town Sopore were apprehended.

He said that during questioning they confessed that they are working for LeT as OGWs and had thrown the grenade at the Police Post Bus Stand on the directions of LeT outfit.

The Police official said that the duo also confessed of having a desire to join the militant ranks but before that a hand grenade was handed over to them with the directions to throw it at Police establishment in Sopore area.