2 men arrested with 3000 liters of subsidized kerosene oil: Police

Acting on specific information about illegal trade of subsidized kerosene oil in a village Khinbugh Lethpora, a police party from Police Station, Awantipora raided the village and recovered 3000 litres of kerosene oil from a tanker bearing registration numbers JK02X-9426 and a truck bearing registration number JK05A-7626.

Two persons involved in the commission of crime have been identified as Uzair Ahmad Ganaie resident of Samboora Pampore Pulwama and Faisal Ahmad Mir resident of Panzgam Kupwara.

Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. Case FIR No. 130/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been initiated. Further investigation is in progress.