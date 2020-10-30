2 militant associates arrested in Handwara

Two LeT militant associates were arrested on Friday afternoon in north Kashmir’s Handwara town, police said.

Superintendent of Police SP Handwara Dr GV Sundeep said that acting on a tip off about the movement of militants, several nakas were laid on different locations in Handwara town. During checking two bike-borne persons on seeing naka near Chinar Park Handwara tried to flee from the spot but they were chased and apprehended by forces present there. “A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession,” said SP.

He further said that the duo were on assignment to distribute the Arms amd Ammunition among militants in South Kashmir. The arrested OGW’s have been identified as Liyakat Ahmad Mir son of Ab Ahad Mir and Aqib Rashid Mir son of Ab Rashid Mir both residents of Hyen Trehgam Kupwara.

Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigations taken up.