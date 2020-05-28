2 militant associates arrested in Kupwara: Police

Police on Thursday said it arrested two militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen at Kralgund area of Kupwara districts.

A police official said arms and ammunition including two pistols, two pistol magazines besides 20 rounds of pistol were recovered from the arrested persons.

The official identified the arrested persons as Asif Ahmad Dar of Tulwari, Langate and Muzamil Ahmad Peer of MuqamShahwali, Drugmulla.

While giving details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Handwara said based on specific information about the movement of “some militant associates” in the area, a joint team of police, army’s 30 RR and 92 BN CRPF laid a Naka at Panditpora, Kralgund.

“Both of them were active since 2018. They were involved in transporting arms and ammunition to other parts of the Valley besides providing logistic support to active militants,” said the SSP.