2 militant associates arrested: Police

Representational Pic
Two militant associates linked to Jaish-e-Muhammad were arrested on Saturday, Police said.

They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan of Wagad, Tral and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh of Chatlam, Pampore.

Police said they were providing logistic support and shelter to the militants besides transporting arms and ammunition to them in Pampore and Tral areas.

According to Police, they were also involved in passing sensitive information to the Jaish militants.

FIR No 96/2020 and 90/2020 were registered at Police Station, Tral and Police Station Pampore against them.

