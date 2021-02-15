Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:50 PM

2 militant associates arrested: Police

UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:50 PM
Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) were arrested and incriminating material was recovered from their possession, Police said Monday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police in Budgam along with 53 RR arrested two militant associates of LeT and TuM.

It said that they have been identified as Sameer Ahmed Ittoo and Ubaid  Ameen Mallah, both residents of district Kulgam.

“Incriminating materials including flags, banners and letter pad have been recovered from their possession,” the statement said. “During preliminary investigation, it has come to fore that these persons were involved in grenade lobbying incidents in Pulwama and Kulgam districts.”

