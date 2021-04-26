Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 11:40 PM

2 militant associates arrested: Police

‘Hideout busted in Kulgam’
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 11:40 PM
Photo by J&K Police Department

Two militant associates of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) were arrested in Baramulla and incriminating material including two Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession, Police said Monday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on a specific input, Police in Baramulla arrested two militant associates of HM at Boniyar. Police identified the two as Liyaqat Ahmad Kakroo, son of Showkat Ahmad of Nambla Uri and Akhtar Ahmad Mir, son of Hafizullah Mir of BarmnateBoniyar, presently residing at TrikanjanBoniyar.

GK File/Aman Farooq

Representational Image

Police said that incriminating materials and two Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both were involved in trading, smuggling and arranging of arms and ammunition for HM.

Police said that a militant hideout in D H Pora forests in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was also busted on Monday. A Police official said that the hideout was busted in RehmakanManzgam forests in D H Pora area.

A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran

“A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered,” he said. The Police official said that the operation was launched by Police and Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles.

