'2 militant associates held in Sopore'

Police on Monday said security forces arrested two militant associates from this town.

A police official said a joint team of army’s 22-RR, J&K Police’s SOG, CRPF and Sopore police laid naka at Darpora Bomai and arrested two militant associates.

The arrested persons were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Mir of Gund Brath and Muhammad Shafi Bhat of Darpora Bomai. “One hand grenade-1 and 20 AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession,” said the official, adding a case has been registered in police station Bomai.