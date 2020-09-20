Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: September 20, 2020, 11:37 PM

2 militants arrested in Sopore: Police

Representational Pic
Police on Sunday said it solved a murder case of a youth by arresting two militants from this town of northern Kashmir.

An official said police along with army’s 22 RR and CRPF arrested two un-categorized militants of Al-Badr outfit, identified as Zahid Farooq Sheikh and Shareef-u-din Ahanger – both residents of Eidipora, Bomai. “They along with another militant, Gani Khawaja, Commander Al-Badr, who is at large, were involved in killing of Danish Manzoor Najar @ Ishfaq Ahmad, son of Manzoor Ahmad Najar of Eidipora Bomai,” said the official. “Huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.”

The official said a case (FIR No. 38/2020) stands registered at police station Bomai, Sopore and further investigation was in progress in the case.

