2 minor girls among three die after falling into pit in Budgam

At least two minor girls and a boy died on Tuesday evening after they fell into a pit in Narwara Beerwah area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Official sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the trio fell into a pit while playing in Beerwah area, saying that they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

They identified the trio as four-year-old boy Sabzar Ahmad, three-year-old Dua Jan and two-year-old Arsheman Bashir—all the residents of Narwara Beerwah.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that investigation into the matter has been initiated.