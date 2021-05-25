Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNO
Budgam,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

2 minor girls among three die after falling into pit in Budgam

KNO
Budgam,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:00 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

At least two minor girls and a boy died on Tuesday evening after they fell into a pit in Narwara Beerwah area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Official sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the trio fell into a pit while playing in Beerwah area, saying that they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Newborn's death sparks protest in Sopore

Greater Kashmir

Foot-and-mouth infection found among cattle in Gurez

Greater Kashmir

6 youth prevented from joining militant ranks: Police

Representational Image [Source: torstensimon from Pixabay]

KU organises 3rd COVID-19 vaccination drive

They identified the trio as four-year-old boy Sabzar Ahmad, three-year-old Dua Jan and two-year-old Arsheman Bashir—all the residents of Narwara Beerwah.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Related News