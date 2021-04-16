2 minors detained, handed over to parents: Police

Two minor boys intending to join militant ranks were detained and later handed over to their parents after due counseling by Police and Army, Police said Friday.

A spokesperson of J&K Police said that on April 11, Police in Kreeri arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who were motivating local youth to join militancy.

“During questioning, the arrested OGWs disclosed that they had motivated two minors to join militancy. Both the minors were identified and detained,” the Police spokesman said. He said that senior Police and Army officials counseled the minors before handing them over to their parents.