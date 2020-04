Two more positive cases of COVID19 have been reported in Kargil district in Ladakh on Monday, officials said.

Both the positive cases have been reported from Sankoo area that is already a containment zone.

“2 new cases from Sankoo (Kargil), total 3 now,” said deputy commissioner Kargil Baseer ul haq Chaudhary in a tweet.

With the fresh two cases, the total number of active cases in Kargil has gone to 3, while as the total number of active cases in Ladakh union territory has risen to 6.