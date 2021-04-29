2 new oxygen generation plants coming up in Ladakh

To further augment the oxygen supply amid the surge in number of COVID positive daily cases and hospitalization of COVID patients, the Ladakh union territory administration is setting up two more oxygen generation plants one each in Leh and Kargil districts.

Currently Ladakh has only two oxygen plants, one in Leh and another in Kargil district. Deputy commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve told that they have one 500 LMP oxygen plant functional in Kargil district while as one more of same capacity is being set up here and is under installation. He said that this will be functional in a week’s time.

Moreover the DC said that there are 290 oxygen concentrators and 1000 oxygen cylinders of 7k litres capacity, 329 oxygen cylinders of 1500 lt capacity available here.

“We have banned the entry of travellers particularly labourers coming from different parts of the country here who are without RT-PCR negative report,” Sukhdev said. “Anyone without valid RT-PCR negative report not older than 96 hours is being turned back. We have set up screening points’ for people coming by road via Srinagar-Leh highway, adding that we have sensitised Border Roads Organisation (BRO) (which employs most of the migrant labourers) and other stakeholders in this regard.

He further said that we have increased the testing and similarly the vaccination programme is going on. To mention, There are 1682 active cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh union territory including 1585 in Leh and 97 in Kargil district. Moreover 139 COVID deaths reported so far since outbreak of the pandemic.

Deputy commissioner Leh Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said COVID checkpoints and quarantine facilities have been created at Upshi on the Manali road and Khaltse on the Srinagar highway. For locals returning home, there is a dedicated service to ferry them to a government testing centre. “A 7-day home quarantine is mandatory for arriving locals even after the test result is negative,” Suse said.

Ladakh attracts an estimated 70,000-80,000 labourers every May-September ‘working season’ for building roads and other infrastructure projects as well as private construction. A majority of these migrant labourers come from Jharkhand and Bihar to work in projects across the hinterlands of Ladakh, mostly roads being built by BRO.