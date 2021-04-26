2 persons arrested for illegal mining, says Police

Two persons were arrested and four vehicles seized for being involved in illegal extraction and transportation of raw materials in Budgam.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police arrested two persons Javed Ahmed Mir of PatlibaghBudgam and AbidHussain Dar of NasrullahPoraBudgam and seized three loaded tippers and one JCB machine involved in illegal extraction and transportation of raw materials in BonhamaBeerwah.

A case under FIR No 49/2021 under the relevant sections of the law has been registered against them at Police Station Beerwah.

Three drug peddlers were also arrested in Budgam, Baramulla and Handwara areas and contraband substance recovered from their possession. The three were identified as Abdul Rasheed Hajam of PethMakhama, Budgam, MuhammadSajadBadan Khan of Dachi, Uri and Fareed Ahmad Bhat of Tumna, Handwara.

Police also arrested a burglar Suhail Ahmad Ganie of Daderkoot accused of involvement in many cases in Kulgam and recovered stolen property worth lakhs of rupees from his possession.