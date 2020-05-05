2 persons die after falling from hilltop

Two persons died after they fell from a hill in Khag area of Beerwah in Budgam district on Tuesday.

The deceased had gone to upper reaches of Khag when they slipped and fell into a deep gorge, resulting in their on-the-spot death.

A rescue team of Police, after being informed, reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the duo, identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, son of Ghulam Hassan Wani and Abdul Rashid Shah, son of Ghulam Ahmed Shah – both residents of Nagbal area of Budgam. The bodies were handed over to the kin, after completion of medico legal formalities by the police.