+2 PSC JK Lecturers' Association delegation meet Samoon

A delegation of All J&K +2 PSC Lectures’ Association comprising Vice-President Mansoor Ahmad, General Secretary Dr Nazim and Chief Organiser Khursheed Alam called on Principal Secretary to School Education Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon and apprised him about the various issues facing them.

A statement said the delegation held a threadbare deliberation about the stagnation at +2 level and failure to grant of ACP/Running Grade in favour of the +2 lecturers.

The statement added that the delegation met Director School Education Kashmir Dr Mohammad Younus and assured him that +2 lecturers will contribute each such endeavourtaken in the larger interest of the student community.

They also met Additional Secretary SED, Naseer Ahmad Wani and discussed the issue of placement of Lecturers as Sr. Lecturers pending form 2014.