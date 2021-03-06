2 Rafiabad school employees test positive for COVID-19

Two employees of the Government Higher Secondary School HadiporaRafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the positive test report, the staff members of the Government Degree College HadiporaRafiabad, which is functioning inside the Government Higher Secondary School HadiporaRafiabad building, were asked to undergo COVID-19 test.

However, all of them tested negative for the virus.

“Following the positive test report of the two employees of the Government Higher Secondary School HadiporaRafiabad, all the employees of the Government Degree College HadiporaRafiabad were tested for COVID-19 and their reports returned negative,” said Principal Government Degree College HadiporaRafiabad, Prof Abdul MajeedPandit.