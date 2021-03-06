Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 2:50 AM

2 Rafiabad school employees test positive for COVID-19

GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 2:50 AM
Covid testing at TRC in Srinagar. GK File photo
Covid testing at TRC in Srinagar. GK File photo

Two employees of the Government Higher Secondary School HadiporaRafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the positive test report, the staff members of the Government Degree College HadiporaRafiabad, which is functioning inside the Government Higher Secondary School HadiporaRafiabad building, were asked to undergo COVID-19 test.

Trending News
File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

'Sticky bombs': Security forces redraw SOPs; ask public not to leave vehicles unattended

However, all of them tested negative for the virus.

“Following the positive test report of the two employees of the Government Higher Secondary School HadiporaRafiabad, all the employees of the Government Degree College HadiporaRafiabad were tested for COVID-19 and their reports returned negative,” said Principal Government Degree College HadiporaRafiabad, Prof Abdul MajeedPandit.

Related News