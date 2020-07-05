2 slain militants found to be Covid positive: Police

Police on Sunday said that the two militants killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir have tested positive posthumously.

“While carrying out the medico-legal formalities, the samples of the killed militants were taken and sent for test. On Sunday, the test reports were received from the Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar and both the killed militants were confirmed as positive,” police said.

The police said bodies of both deceased militants shall be carried through protective care ambulance and buried strictly as per protocol at a graveyard in Baramulla in north Kashmir. Lately, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.