Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 1:15 AM

2 SRO-43 cases cleared, compensation to 32 LoC families sanctioned

Photo by J&K information Department

The District Level Screening-cum-Consultative Committee (DLCC) meeting on Tuesday cleared two violence-affected cases and sanctioned compensation in favor of 32 families whose properties were damaged in cross-LoC shelling at Gurez.

The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Owais Ahmad.

During the meeting, a case was cleared for recruitment under SRO-43 while another case was approved and referred to the concerned department for further necessary action.

A total of 32 cases of damage due to cross border shelling at Gurez were also approved subject to confirmation of losses incurred by the Executive Engineer (SSD) Gurez.

Among others, Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, District Information Officer Jahangeer Akhoon, officers of the Army and BSF attended the meeting.

