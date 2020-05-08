2 teachers suspended for disobeying orders

On the directions of district magistrate, Raghav Langer, additional deputy commissioner on Friday suspended two teachers for non-compliance of the directions under Disaster Management Act.

The two teachers, Muhammad Azad Koka of primary school, Kulpora and Ghulam Hassan Dar, of higher secondary Dogripora – both members of cluster-wise health surveillance team, Panzgam have been placed under suspension with immediate effect and shall remain attached with office of tehsldar/executive magistrate 1st class Awantipora till further orders.

Additional deputy commissioner further instructed tehsildar Awantipora to file chargesheets against the officials and conduct full-fledged enquiry to identify the circumstances underlying such non-compliance and dereliction of duties and furnish the report with specific recommendations for disciplinary action under service rules.