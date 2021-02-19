2 vehicles with same Reg No seized: Police

Police seized two vehicles with same registration number that were plying on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora.

A statement of Police issued here said that Police Station Awantipora received information that two Tavera vehicles with same registration number JK01AM-0102 were plying on the highway.

It said on receiving the information a special naka was established at Awantipora market and both the vehicles were seized.

The Police statement said that the owner of both the vehicles had been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Sofi of Awantipora.

He has been arrested and a case under FIR No 25/2021 under the relevant sections of the law been registered at Police Station Awantipora.