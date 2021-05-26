Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
2-way LMV traffic on highway today

Vehicular traffic on Nashri to Jawahar Tunnel stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended for weekly repair and maintenance works on Wednesday.

People of various areas once again demanded revocation of the order issued by the government regarding suspension of traffic movement every Wednesday. They suggested that road maintenance be taken up during the night.

