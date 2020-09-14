2 young girls die in Bandipora

Two young girls died in two separate incidents in this north Kashmir district, officials said on Monday.

An official said that an 18-year-old girl from Odina village of Sumbal division died of electrocution at her home late Sunday. The girl according to the official had died on spot after receiving an electric shock.

Another girl aged 20 from Shadipora was reported dead on Sunday at SKIMS hospital, Soura. The deceased was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar after consuming a poisonous substance which is used as an insecticide last week and died on Sunday due to cardiopulmonary arrest, officials said.

The officials said that the deceased was admitted to SKIMS Soura on September 6 after she had consumed a poisonous substance at her home.

At the hospital, the woman was diagnosed with bilateral COVID-19 pneumonia, OP poisoning and septic shock, said the official.

Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr Bashir Ahmad, said, “The girl had consumed poison. However she died due to cardio-pulmonary arrest and incidentally she had also tested COVID19 positive.”

He informed that her hospital discharge certificate also mentions the cause of her death as Cardio-pulmonary arrest due to OP Poisoning and severe COVID pneumonia and septic shock while the she had been reported as having no co-morbidity issues.