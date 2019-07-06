20 Amarnath pilgrims injured after two buses collide in south Kashmir's Anantnag

At least twenty Amarnath pilgrims were injured in a road accident in Hernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

According to news agency GNS, two buses bearing registration number RJ01TA- 3523 and UP83AT-7777 collided with each other other in Hernag today at around 2:20 pm.

In the mishap, twenty persons including several women suffered injuries and were immediately evacuated by the locals of the area to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

Among the injured, two yatris suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the health facility, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that all the injured pilgrims belong to Rajasthan. He said that 18 yatris suffered minor injuries.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA



