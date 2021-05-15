20 arrested in Srinagar during protests against Palestine killings

At least twenty people were arrested from different areas of Srinagar during protests against Palestinian killings in Israeli sir strikes amid the prevailing Corona curfew.

News agency GNS quoted Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar confirming the arrest of the 20 protestors in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, a police handout quoted the IGP Kashmir saying the force was “keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley.”

“We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. But J&K police has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well. It, however, wouldn’t allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets,” IGP Kumar said, adding, “Expressing opinion is a freedom but engineering and inciting violence on streets is unlawful.

The IGP Kashmir further told GNS that “all irresponsible social media comments that result in actual violence and breaking of law including COVID-19 protocol will attract legal action.”

He asked for people’s cooperation during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.