20 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K as toll nears 3,600

Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 20 more COVID-19 related deaths since last evening, officials said on Monday, taking the fatality count to 3,584.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported seven fresh deaths were reported in the winter capital Jammu, mainly at GMC Jammu, while 13 patients succumbed in various hospitals in Kashmir.

Among others, the officials told GNS that a 70-year-old woman from Kralpora Budgam died five days after she was admitted to SKIMS Bemina.

A 65-year-old man from Jawalpora Budgam died at the hospital, 14 days after remaining admitted there, they said.

An 80-year-old woman from Hazratbal Srinagar died at the facility, two days after she was admitted there, officials said.

At the same tertiary hospital, a 52-year-old woman from Nowgam Wanbal Budgam, they said, also died three weeks after she was admitted there.

In south Kashmir’s Pulwama, a 60-year-old woman from Saida Pora Arihal died 18 days after she was admitted to District Hospital Pulwama, officials said.

Another sexagenarian woman from Murran Hardpora died at the hospital on the same day of her admission, they said.

A 52-year-old man from Zadoora also died at the hospital on the same day of his admission to the facility, they said.

Back in Srinagar, a 55-year-old woman from Gojwara Srinagar and another woman of around the same age from Ishbar Nishat Srinagar besides a 75-year-old woman from Tailbal Srinagar died at JLNM hospital Rainawari, officials said.

As per officials, a 76-year-old man from Humhama and a 57-year-old from Kunzer Tangmarg died at SMHS hospital while another death was reported from GMC Anantnag, they added.