20 injured in Handwara road accident

At least 20 persons were injured when a bus carrying passengers turned turtle at Khanpora village here on Tuesday.

An official said the bus (Registration No JK09 0557) was on way from Handwara to Vilgam when the driver while negotiating a curve lost control over the vehicle.

“The bus fell down into a deep gorge resulting in injuries to 20 passengers,” said the official.

He said locals and police rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. All the injured were rushed to District Hospital, Handwara for treatment.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Nisar confirmed that 20 injured persons were admitted to the hospital. “All of them are stable,” he said.